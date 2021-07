There are reports of a road traffic accident south of Castlebridge.

Gardai are at the scene of a crash on the R741 near Fahy’s cross on the turnoff for Curracloe.

There are no reports of any injuries yet but cars are asked to slow down and avoid the area if possible.

