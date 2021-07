Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy says not enough bins of overflowing bins are not an excuse to leave litter behind at our beauty spots and beaches.

Deputy Murphy says she is saddened to witness many of our public areas strewn with litter over the weekend.

Many people believe there should be more bins and emptied more often.

However Verona Murphy says if we have respect for our neighbours, our environment and ourselves we need to bring our rubbish home with us.

