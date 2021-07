Tobacco worth over €7.7 million has been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Waffle, discovered 12.5 tonnes of ‘roll your own’ tobacco yesterday.

The consignment of smuggled tobacco branded ‘The Turner Original’, ‘EastEnders’, ‘Henley’ and ‘Flandria’, originated in Bulgaria.

The seizure represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.3 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

