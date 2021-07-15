Dáil passes bill allowing return of indoor dining last night

The Dáil passed a bill allowing the return of indoor dining onto the Seanad, after a narrow victory for the Government last night.

The legislation to allow immune, and fully vaccinated people dine inside restaurants and pubs was carried by 74 votes to 68.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this bill is an opportunity to get people back to work safely.

But People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy disagrees.

He believes the reopening is premature.

“The worst thing that could happen is that we reopen, you have a spike in cases, as is is almost inevitable and then they have to reverse course.

“The government in what they are doing is putting publicans in a very difficult position

“It’s them that will have to police this very discriminatory law.

“Much better it would have been to protect the reopening so far to get the vaccinations up to sufficient levels so that we can to reopen safely.”

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered in Dublin City Centre last night to protest against the use of Digital Covid Certificates for indoor dining.

Videos posted on social media show hundreds chanting outside the Convention Center.

It’s after the Dáil passed a bill to the Seanad, which would allow the return of indoor dining for immune or fully vaccinated people.

