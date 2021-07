Dating app users will be able to get free “Super-likes” if they promote the fact that they’re vaccinated.

Tinder, Match, Ok Cupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish have teamed up with the HSE to add stickers and badges that say “I’m vaccinated” to user’s profiles.

The platforms are offering free incentives in exchange for displaying the badges, including free “Super-likes” on Tinder and a free “Boost” on Match.

