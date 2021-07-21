Drug dealers in Wexford making well over 50,000 euro per week

The number of people seeking treatment for crack cocaine use in Wexford is increasing at an alarming rate.

Figures from the Health Research Board show nearly 70 thousand cases of problem drug use Nationally since 2014.

Cocaine is now the most common main drug among new cases in treatment services.

Paul Delaney from the Cornmarket project in Wexford says drug dealers are making huge money.

He says a gram of cocaine is worth 80 euro in Wexford and if you take a 1 KG bag of sugar, it costs 80,000 euro.

Drug dealers are making about 50,000 per bag and it’s believed they sell up to two bags a week.

