€5,000 split between 3 music education organisations in Wexford

Three organisations in County Wexford who provide music education have been awarded government funding for their work.

€5,000 has been spread through the Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme to the Kilmuckridge Monamolin CCE, Tuaisceart Loch Garman CCE and Kiltra School of Music.

It’s hoped the money will support music education and initiatives to continue to cultivate the talent of our young musicians.

Overall 39 organisations have been selected to benefit under the scheme, to the tune of €100,000.

The news has been welcomed by Wexford junior minister James Browne who says music “allows young people to express themselves, showcase their creativity and develop technical skills which will benefit their all-round learning and development.”

