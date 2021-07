Gardai are at the scene of a major road traffic accident on the outskirts of Bunclody this afternoon.

2 cars were involved in a collision at around 2:45pm at the graveyard on the N80 towards Enniscorthy.

Emergency services are treating people at the scene but there have been no serious injuries reported.

There are large tailbacks on the main road and you’re asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

