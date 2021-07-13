Enniscorthy Gardaí are investigating the theft of a defibrillator on Sunday night.

It was stolen from its position in Enniscorthy from the Care Doc Centre on Mill Park Road.

The defibrillator is of no material or financial value but its theft may cost the life of an individual in an emergency situation.

The Enniscorthy Defibrillator Initiative, a community group set up to provide public access to defibrillators and to train local people in their use, are appealing to anyone with information of it’s whereabouts to come forward.

