Enniscorthy records highest Covid rate while Wexford still under national average

The Enniscorthy Local Electoral Area has the highest rate of Covid 19 in County Wexford.

37 cases were recorded in the LEA between Tuesday the 29th of June and Monday the 12th of July, giving the area a rate of 135.8.

Overall, 131 cases were reported in the two week span.

Gorey has the second highest rate with 109.7 per 100,000 population while New Ross recorded a rate of 108.2

Only 12 cases have been notified in the Wexford Town area while a rate of 41.2 gives the town the lowest rate in the county.

Rosslare and Kilmuckridge have recorded rates of 51.1 and 65.8 per 100,000.

The national 14 day incidence rate for the period stands at 150.8 with all areas in County Wexford currently under the country.

The full case numbers and rates for all LEAs in Wexford are available below.

Covid cases per area from 29th June to 12th July

Gorey – 30

Kilmuckridge – 11

Enniscorthy – 37

Wexford – 12

Rosslare – 11

New Ross – 30

Covid rates per 100,000

Gorey – 109.7

Kilmuckridge – 65.8

Enniscorthy – 135.8

Wexford – 41.2

Rosslare – 51.1

New Ross – 108.2

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email