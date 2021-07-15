Wexford teen arrested after investigation into counterfeit money

A teenager from Enniscorthy has been arrested by Gardai after an investigation into counterfeit money.

The 19 year old was arrested by his home this morning and is being questioned by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau at Enniscorthy Garda station.

His arrest follows a search of a property in the Enniscorthy earlier this month.

He is being questioned about buying counterfeit money online, and using and distributing such money.

The arrest is the first of it’s kind in the Enniscorthy area.

It follows a lengthy investigation by the officers from the Economic and Crime Bureau into the use and distribution of counterfeit money, both nationally and internationally.

The young man was detained under section 4 of the Criminals Justice Act and can be detained between 6 and 12 hours before being released.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related