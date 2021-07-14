EPA says farming attributable to poor quality ground water

Parts of the river Slaney has nitrogen levels that are too high, with significant implications for the marine environments it flows into.

That’s according to the Environ Protection Agency which says there serious are concerns in the South East .

It says the quality of nearly half of Ireland’s rivers and lakes is unsatisfactory and the country’s surface and ground waters remain under pressure from human activities.

The EPA warns rivers like the Slaney, Barrow, Suir, and the Nore all have high nitrogen levels.

Mary Gurrie, The EPA’s programme manager, says it’s mainly down to farming:

