The EU Digital Covid Cert for international travel comes into effect across Europe today.

It acts as proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery for people looking to holiday abroad this summer.

Ireland’s due to join the programme on July 19th, and is the only EU member state not ready to comply, following the recent cyber attack on the HSE.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, says the government’s failure to get it up and running is unacceptable.

“We are paddy last as usual in Europe.

“This is a re-run of the summer of last year.

“The difference with this summer is that we have got 1.5 million people vaccinated in Ireland and they are being locked up for no good reason other than the government haven’t gotten their finger out to actually do the work that other European countries have.

“Honestly we are shambled compared to what is happening elsewhere in Europe at the moment.”

