EU funding could benefit Southeast fishermen

Hard pressed fishermen along the South East Coast could be offered a glimmer of hope following the announcement of 6 billion euro fund to support European fishermen.

The vote among MEPs in Strasbourg is taking place this lunchtime with the result expected to be announced later.

The new fund will run until 2027, and is hoped the money will encourage more environmentally friendly fishing.

Midlands North-West MEP, Colm Markey says the Irish fleet have had a tough time and he hopes the funding will help ensure a more sustainable future.

