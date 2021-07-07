Extra funding secured for centenary celebrations in Wexford

Wexford County Council has received over €65,000 to help fund their Decade of Centenaries programme for 2021.

Highlights of the programme include an information booklet for schools on Wexford during the Civil War and War of Independence, the digitisation of local newspapers from the period and a number of public lectures on life 100 years ago.

Each Municipal District in the county will also organise community projects which respectfully commemorate events at local level.

The news has been welcomed by the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Barbara Anne Murphy who says the funding “will ensure that people, young and old, will be able to increase their awareness of this important period of our history.”

