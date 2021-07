Fáilte Ireland has defended the closure of the tourist information office on the Quay Front in Wexford Town.

The county holds the highest ranking location for hotel bookings due to staycations in Ireland and the tourism sector is doing very well.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East for Fáilte Ireland Brian O’Flynn, responded to questions on why the tourist information office in the town remains closed.

