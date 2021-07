Fethard RNLI have announced that their 25th anniversary celebrations have been postponed.

The live saving group were planning to commemorate their forming on July 11th but the current restrictions around gatherings mean it won’t be possible to have the event go ahead.

They’re hoping to celebrate this coming September 12h and are encouraging supporters to keep an eye on their social media channels for further information.

