Fianna Fail not big national movement anymore- Wexford Councillor

Wexford Fianna Fail Councillor Lisa Mc Donald says now is not the time to be talking of changing leadership in Fianna Fail.

Councillor Mc Donald was commenting following reports that a number of TDs have called in to question the leadership of Micheal Martin following the parties poor performance in the Dublin Bay South by election.

She said individuals in Fianna Fail should look at their own performance and get on with the job of Government

The Wexford Fianna Fail councillor said the party is a small one now and not the big national movement that it once used to be

