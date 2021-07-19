Final Week for €14 million Music & Entertainment Grant Support

Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme

Workers in the music and entertainment sector – who have been without work for nearly 500 days – are being encouraged to apply for the Music & Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS) as the deadline is next week, 21st July. A fund of €14m is available for performers and workers in the live entertainment sector that have been significantly negatively affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Self-employed individuals (Sole traders, partnerships or incorporated entities) who operate exclusively within the live entertainment sector are eligible to apply for the Scheme.

This includes:

Musicians and singers

Sound engineers

Lighting engineers

Audio engineers

Stage managers

Stage technicians

Sound and lighting equipment suppliers

Live-streaming equipment suppliers

Full-time disc jockeys

For example, if you’re a pub musician, a festival sound engineer, a wedding singer, a lighting engineer, a PA hire company, wedding DJ, or a performer or crew worker in the music & entertainment sector, then the MEBAS is aimed at giving YOU support.

Support will be offered by way of a single once-off payment at three levels:

€2,500 for businesses with a VAT-exclusive turnover of €20,000 – €50,000 with minimum business costs of €3,000

€4,000 for businesses with a VAT-exclusive turnover of €50,000 – €100,000 with minimum business costs of €6,000

€5,000 for businesses with VAT-exclusive turnover in excess of €100,000 with minimum business costs of €7,500

Speaking when the MEBAS scheme opened for applications, Minister Martin said:

“I am very pleased to open the Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme for applications from businesses. This scheme is part of a €50 million suite of supports for those working in the live entertainment sector. This funding of €14 million will provide much needed support to those in the live performance sector that do not qualify for other business supports.”

The Music & Entertainment Association of Ireland are urging workers in the sector to check out the details and criteria for the scheme on the Department website and apply immediately.

“We have been inundated with queries from workers who think they aren’t eligible for this support, but usually after a few minutes conversation they realise MEBAS is for them,” said Matt McGranaghan, spokesperson for MEAI. “Most grant support for this sector has normally been competitive, so people assume this is the same when in fact it is the only non-competitive sector specific support for workers,” said McGranaghan.

The MEBAS scheme was scheduled to finish on the 7th July but has been extended now to a new deadline of the 21st July.

More information can be found on www.gov.ie and https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/63402-music-and-entertainment-business-assistance-scheme-your-questions-answered/

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email