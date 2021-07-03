Fine Gael reps welcome High Court decision on Kilkenny cheese plant

A failed High Court challenge from An Taisce has been welcomed by public representatives in the South East as a “positive day for rural Ireland.”

The Court rejected the national trust’s application for leave to appeal a planning decision that granted Glanbia permission to build a cheese production facility in Co Kilkenny.

The plant is in co-operation with the Royal A-ware company and includes an investment of €140m at the Waterford Port in Belview.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe was one of six Fine Gael representatives to welcome the decision.

They released a joint statement to say the plant “will support the lives and livelihoods of 4,500 farm families across the South East and beyond and create hundreds of jobs during construction.”

