Fourth wave of Covid could shut down hospital services again

A fourth wave of covid-19 could shut down some hospital services again and lead to delays in diagnosing diseases such as cancer.

That’s the warning from one GP after it was confirmed Ireland now has the fourth-highest incidence rate in the EU.

534 new covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday and the HSE has warned the growth of the Delta variant will soon outmatch vaccine supply.

Monaghan based GP Dr Illona Duffy says the prospect of a fourth wave is cause for concern.

Meanwhile, a delivery of 80,000 Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to pharmacies is continuing today.

It’s after nearly 800 chemists started administering the one-shot jab to under-35s on Monday.

32-year-olds can also sign up for an mRNA vaccine on the HSE’s online portal from today.

