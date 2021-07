Plans to set up a new University of the South East are on target to commence on the first of January next year

The issue of a specialist facility and site for the Wexford Campus continues to be a matter of frustration

That’s according to Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howlin who says he is blue in the face making representations on Wexford’s behalf

He says heads need to be brought together as a matter of urgency to secure a facility that specialises in the environment, land and sea areas

