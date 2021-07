Labour party senator Mark Wall says his party intends to bring a gambling advertising bill to the Dail in September to stop the practice of encouraging people to gamble.

Senator Wall has been on Morning Mix where he acknowledged the work being done by Junior Minister James Brown on this matter.

According to Mark Wall, evidence is showing people as young as 14 are being enticed to gamble with offers of free bets

He says this has to stop.

