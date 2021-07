Gardaí are looking for help in finding a 17 year old boy missing from Rathfarnham in Dublin since July 15th.

Jamie Walsh is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slight build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing blue shorts, a black rain jacket and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

