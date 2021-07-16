Gardai launch appeal for information on missing Carlow Town teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Helen McDonnell, who is missing from Carlow Town since Wednesday.

Helen is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with a slim build and long, black hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt and a pink and purple jacket.

Helen is known to frequent the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

