Government considers healthcare staff bonus for efforts during pandemic

The Taoiseach says the Government is actively considering a bonus for healthcare workers to recognise their efforts during the pandemic.

Labour has requested all healthcare workers be given a €1,000 bonus.

It’s also been suggested extra time off could be considered.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government is looking at options to reward healthcare staff.

“Extraordinary efforts were made and continue to be made in respect of dealing with pandemic by workers.

“Government is examining this actively and we want to get the right outcome.

“It is a government decision and government has to empower the HSE and give the resources.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related