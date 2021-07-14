Government doubles funding under Local Improvement Scheme

Local Minister James Browne TD has confirmed the Government has doubled the funding allocated to the 2021 Local Improvement Scheme

The funding under LIS has been increased to €21m, doubling the original €10.5m budget which had been allocated for investment under the 2021 Local Improvement Scheme. This will improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

Minister Browne commented, “I am delighted to confirm we have doubled the funding allocated to the Local Improvement Scheme. I know this Scheme is vitally important to our rural communities in Co. Wexford.

“I understand Wexford County Council are currently reviewing the level of demand and engaging with Government regarding funding applications. By the end of this year we will be in a position to confirm exactly what funding level our county receives for these important improvements to communities.

“I will continue to advocate for our county and be a voice in Government to support any and all applications made via Wexford County Council under this year’s LIS,” concluded Minister Browne.

