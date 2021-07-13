Government under fire over new indoor dining legislation

Opposition parties have said the Government is making a serious and reckless mistake when it comes to re-opening indoor hospitality.

It comes amid confusion from Ministers about whether GPs can issue certs that will allow access to indoor dining.

Members of the opposition not pulling any punches on this legislation on indoor dining.

They don’t like the fact it creates a legal difference between vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

They’ve also called for the Dáil to sit next week to take more time to properly scrutinise the legislation, rather than rushing it in over the next few days.

The Government has also come under criticism after several Ministers gave conflicting answers today on whether people can get a document from their GP to access indoor dining, rather than waiting for the Digital Covid Cert.

The legislation allows for confirmation of vaccination from suitable medical practitioners.

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related