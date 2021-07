The Government’s Housing for All plan has been delayed as Departments continue to hammer out the details.

The plan, which will set the State’s housing priorities out to 2030, was due to go before Cabinet next week.

However, a spokesperson for Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed it will be delayed until the end of August or start of September.

Minister O’Brien has said the plan is very close to being complete and work will continue through August.

