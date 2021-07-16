Health minister says restricting indoor dining access needed to get businesses open

The health minister says restricting who can access indoor dining is needed to get businesses back open.

The Seanad is debating legislation which would reopen these areas to those vaccinated or recovered from Covid.

Several opposition politicians say this is unfair and discriminatory.

But Stephen Donnelly says the move is necessary.

“What we have got to do each time is find a way forward that works and that is what this Bill seeks to do.

“Get tens of thousands of men and women in every county of Ireland back to work.

“Men and women, many of who have been out of work for a year and a half.

“To so safely, in a way that doesn’t put their safety at risk and that doesn’t but their customers safety at risk.”

