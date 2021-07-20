Heatwave could be declared today with the current spell of weather

A heatwave could be declared later today with the current spell of weather.

Met Éireann is forecasting highs of up to 29 degrees today in parts, while tomorrow it will rise further to 30 degrees.

For this to be officially classed as a heatwave temperatures must by five degrees above average for five days.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there will be very few places which will escape the intense heat.

“Anywhere away from the coast really.

“Some of the weather models suggest areas in areas such as Athlone and Shannon which often see high temperatures.

“But really once you get away from the coast, everywhere across the country is going to see those high temperatures.”

