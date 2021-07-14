Highest daily Covid figure since February with 783 cases confirmed today

783 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in Ireland this afternoon.

That’s the most new cases confirmed in a day since February 20th.

As of 8am this morning, there were 73 people in hospitals nationwide with the virus while 20 of those people are in ICUs

The latest figures show 71 cases were reported in County Wexford in the 7 days leading up to Monday with a 7 day rate of 47.4 per 100,000.

Speaking this afternoon, CMO Dr Tony Holohan urged caution while highlighting that younger people were now feeling the brunt of the virus.

“COVID-19 spreads much easier indoors and when public health measures are not prevalent and as such, it is important to exercise caution in all environments as we continue to safely meet others.”

“We are continuing to see our young people suffer a great burden as they wait for their vaccinations.”

