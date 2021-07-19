Homeowners urged to conserve water as demand soars in warm weather

Homeowners are being asked to conserve water amid a surge in demand due to the warm weather.

Irish Water says it’s dealing with outages in parts of north Dublin, as well as Donegal and parts of Kerry.

The utility says it’s working with local authorities to restore supplies to normal levels.

Director of Services for Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore gave this update for water levels across the county.

“At the moment, we are doing quite well and there is no talk about a conservation order yet.

“We have very high demand.

“In Kilmuckridge demand was very high and Gorey town but we are coping,.

“We did have difficulties over the weekend.

“We had the night time restriction in Enniscorthy, which we hope will have solved a problem but we are keeping an eye on it.

“In Ballyhack we had a local reservoir problem

“In the Ballymoney area Tara Hill and Airfield Road in Castlebridge is an ongoing problem .

“But in general we are coping quite well at the moment.”

“But if this continues we will run into problems unless people conserve.

“We are amongst the lowest pipe leaks in the county.

“But in some areas we are on a knife edge so I am asking people to please conserve water.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email