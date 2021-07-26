Hopes of greater number of guests at wedding with easing of covid restrictions

Wexford couples planning on tying the knot are hoping to be allowed use the Digital Covid Cert to increase the number of guests at a wedding.

The government will meet on Tuesday to consider extending the system for travel and hospitality to allow between 50 and 100 at weddings next month.

It had been expected 100 guests would be allowed, however last week the Tánaiste said couples should plan for a maximum of 50.

Hotels say couples planning weddings need immediate clarity on the number of guests they can have.

It comes as indoor dining reopens for the first time in months.

But Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) President, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane says the assumption was the limit would rise to 100, which could create issues.

With couples getting married in August still looking for clarity, hotels say a firm decision needs to be announced this week.

