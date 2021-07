The Department of Health has reported 1,126 new cases of covid-19 this afternoon.

123 patients are currently being treated in Irish hospitals with the virus.

Of those, 22 are in intensive care units.

The latest figures available to South East Radio show that there were 2 cases recorded in Wexford General Hospital.

Posting on Twitter, Head of the HSE Paul Reid says almost 70% of adults are now fully vaccinated, and he’s asking the public to safely embrace the opening up of hospitality.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email