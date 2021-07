Wexford is the most popular tourist destination after Donegal and Kerry.

Figures released from the Irish Hotels Federation show that the national average for hotel bookings in Ireland is around 40% whereas Wexford is up in the 80’s.

Hotel Bookings in Co. Wexford rank the highest in the country and is double the national average.

Wexford’s head of Economic Development & Tourism Liz Hore was speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix.

