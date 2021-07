There are reports this afternoon that a man has died following a workplace related incident in Rosslare this morning.

A man in his 50s was killed in the tragic accident at a warehouse in the Rosslare Harbour area at around 1am.

The Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority will hold investigations into the fatal incident.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email