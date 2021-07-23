HSE expects to see 2,000 daily Covid cases within the next week.

The HSE says it expects Covid-19 cases to reach 2,000 a day within the next week.

1,189 were confirmed yesterday – and Philip Nolan, from NPHET, says the current situation is ‘dangerous’ and ‘very concerning’.

He says cases are growing at 6 per cent a day and they’ll double every 12 days if this continues.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, Colm Henry, says he’s preparing for 2,000 cases a day within a week.

“We were certainly expecting it and planning for that eventuality in terms of our testing capacity.

“Of course as is always the case its not inevitable because so much is dependent on how much transmission is out there in the community.

“And that in itself depend on how much people head our advice and the public health advice.

“So, it’s something we are expecting to see certainly in the next 7 to 10 days.”

