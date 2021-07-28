HSE takes over Wexford disability centre as ‘last resort’ for residents

The HSE has taken over the operation of a disability centre in Co. Wexford over concerns for the welfare of people in care at the premises.

Camphill Community Duffcarrig went under two inspections this year that took place in March and May.

It’s findings have been published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

As a result of the investigation, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has taken over operation of the facility as a “last resort” amid concerns for its residents.

In total, 23 residents live at Camphill Community Duffcarrig.

The inspection report from March found very neglectful conditions in living areas.

It said the conditions posed a “high risk to health and wellbeing”.

“Inspectors visited residents’ living areas and found very neglectful conditions in one

of these areas, conditions that posed a high risk to health and wellbeing.

“This living environment was found to be extremely unkempt, visibly dirty, with food items,

animal waste and medications found on the floor and dried onto the skirting boards.

“A strong and offensive odour of cat waste (ammonia/urine and faeces) made it

difficult for inspectors to stand in the bedroom area.”

The report went on to say that inspectors required the provider to take immediate and urgent action regarding this particular accommodation.

“Inspectors did not leave the centre until a deep clean had commenced.

“At that point eight large black bags of refuse had been removed from the area.

“Some of the provider’s managers stated that they had visited this living area and had taken no action, but others said that they were not aware of these poor living conditions when questioned about same.”

The centre is now being operated by the HSE.

HIQA is continuing to monitor the facility to ensure improvements are being made for the safety and quality of life for residents.

