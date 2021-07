Registration will open for a mRNA vaccine for those aged 25 to 29 from tomorrow morning.

The HSE portal will open for this age group to get a Moderna or Pfizer jab, if they haven’t received a single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine from a pharmacy.

It’s expected that appointments will be made in the coming weeks.

