Indoor dining to check for new second document under new guidelines

Restaurants, pubs and cafes allowing indoor dining will have to check customers for Digital Covid Certs AND another identification document, under new guidelines.

Businesses will also have to keep customer details for contact tracing.

A meeting between the industry, Government officials and Fáilte Ireland has finished and it’s expected the regulations will be published this evening.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says eventually it’s the intention to allow people to dine indoors – if they have a negative PCR or antigen test.

But he’s said it will be some time before that happens, or any other restrictions are eased.

“We don’t have a date for its implementation yet and it will probably take a couple of weeks.

“I think there is a strong sense, certainly in government and certainly in advice we are getting from NPHET, that we should go carefully around any other easing of restrictions, at least until the Delta wave peaks and that should be in a few weeks time.

“It’s anticipated it will peak next month or the month after.

“I think there is common sense in not easing restrictions further until that happens.”

