Indoor hospitality from today with strict conditions

Bars and restaurants across the Southeast can open their doors for indoor dining today for the first time since December.

A number of hospitality outlets across Wexford have decided not to open indoors for the moment, due to what they say are difficulties in enforcing the rules allowing access.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, will be allowed to avail of indoor service.

A maximum of 6 adults will be allowed at one table and wearing face masks will be mandatory while not seated.

Donal O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA says there are a lot of mixed feelings around the reopening.

