Investigations continue after Garda car was fired upon in Tallaght

Gardai say investigations are ongoing after a number shots were fired at a Garda patrol car in Dublin, in the early hours of the morning.

A marked Garda car with unarmed officers was patrolling the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght at half past two this morning.

While on patrol Gardai came across three males, one in possession of a handgun and one in possession of a baseball bat.

The man armed with the handgun fired a number of shots towards the patrol car with one of the shots hitting the Garda car.

No Gardaí were injured during this incident and all three men fled the scene.

A technical examination of the area will now take place.

