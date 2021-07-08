Ireland at start of 4th wave as global covid death toll reaches 4 million

The Taoiseach says the Delta variant of Covid-19 is an ongoing concern and will be a ‘slow-burner’.

He told his parliamentary party last night testing and tracing will be increased to try to address the highly transmissible strain.

The highest number of Covid cases in 76 days was reported yesterday, with 581 new infections.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says we’re at the start of the fourth wave.

“The rising number of cases is of course a concern.

“Particularly when we know that more an more of these cases are of the Delta variant which in turn will lead to more cases.

“So we are on the cusp of a further wave.

“What is of concern is that those unvaccinated are most likely to be effected.”

The news comes as the world’s Covid-19 death toll has passed 4 million, according to the World Health Organisation.

Director-general of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says we are at a ‘perilous point’ in the pandemic.

“Some countries with high vaccination coverage are now planning to rollout booster shots in the coming months and are dropping public social measures and relaxing as though the pandemic is already over.

“However, far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and in hospitalistaion.”

