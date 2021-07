The head of the HSE says Ireland has reached the final phase of vaccinating the adult population.

86 per cent of adults have now received at least one dose, while 71 per cent are fully protected.

Paul Reid says the Delta variant is still a concern, but virus cases are not rising as fast as feared.

And he says the vaccine rollout is making strong progress.

