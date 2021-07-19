Almost 5.2 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

Nearly 2.8 million adults have received at least one dose and over 2.4 million are fully vaccinated.

Speaking to South East Radio, Junior Justice Minister James Browne says Ireland’s rate of vaccination now ranks the highest in the world.

“It’s a race between the vaccine now and the Delta variant.

“Ireland is now at the top of the world in the rate of getting vaccines into people.

“It is quite a phenomenal rate.

“Up to 64% are fully vaccinated and almost 77% of the adult population have had their first dose.

“To our healthcare workers it is a phenomenal achievement in terms of organisation and getting people vaccinated.”

