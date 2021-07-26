Jury hears evidence of multiple injuries in woman’s death in Arklow

The jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend have heard medical evidence about the multiple injuries that led to her death.

Daniel Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Nadine Lott, but denies her murder.

Nadine Lott died in hospital on Dec 17th 2019; three days after being the victim of what the State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, described as a “sustained and violent attack”

During her post mortem, Dr Mulligan told the jury she found evidence of extensive blunt force injuries to her head and face as well as sharp force injuries to the neck.

She wasn’t able to confirm what caused the stab wounds, nor was she able to say whether anything other than a hand or fist had caused the blunt force trauma.

She said Nadine’s injuries led to significant blood loss and multiple cardiac arrests. The jurors heard she also suffered traumatic brain injury.

Her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Murtagh, denies murdering her at her home in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

He admits causing her death, but the jury will have to decide whether he intended to kill or cause her serious harm.

