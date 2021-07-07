Knock Novena postponed until later this year due the Covid-19 pandemic

The Knock Novena has been postponed until later this year due the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s the second year in a row the religious event has been called off.

Organisers hope to reschedule the novena for later in the year.

Knock Shrine is a Roman Catholic pilgrimage site and National Shrine in the village of Knock, County Mayo, Ireland.

Observers stated that there was an apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, Saint John the Evangelist, angels, and Jesus Christ in 1879.

People who claim to have been cured at Knock still leave crutches and sticks at the spot where the apparition is believed to have occurred.

Each Irish diocese makes an annual pilgrimage to the Marian Shrine and the nine-day Knock novena attracts pilgrims every August.

The miracle is also known as Our Lady of Knock by the church.

