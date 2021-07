A large Garda presence has been in operation in Dublin City Centre this afternoon, policing a large protest.

Over a thousand people gathered at Customs House Quay for the anti-vaccine rally.

The large crowd then moved to Government buildings where a number of speeches were made.

Similar protests have been held around the world today, including Sydney, Australia which turned violent and led to a number of arrests.

