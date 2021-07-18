Live music returns to New Ross as Summer Sessions kicks into gear

Event organisers in New Ross are being praised for a safe and controlled return of live music to the town.

Last night saw the second week of the Summer Sessions series which is being run to make the most of the longer evenings.

Jake Carter played to a socially distanced crowd while order was maintained by members of St Michael’s Theatre and Wexford County Council.

Organiser Tomas Kavanagh told South East Radio how the 200 strong crowd was kept safe.

“As the guests arrive in their groups, they’re met by the chief steward and they check names and how many is in the group.

“An individual steward will then bring you in through our one way system and bring you to your pod.

“Once you get there you can take off your mask, sit and enjoy yourself.

“All the events are one hour long so when it’s over, you complete the circle and come out the opposite way that you came in so it’s working really well.”

